Dubai: It is no secret that young Ruturaj Gaikwad is a big admirer of CSK captain MS Dhoni. Ahead of the Punjab Kings match, Gaikwad's childhood coach Sandeep Chavan revealed how Dhoni's advice helped Gaikwad in recent times. Gaikwad, who has emerged as Mr. Dependable for the three-time IPL champions, has stopped all his social media activities after Dhoni asked him to do so.

"Dhoni always tells Ruturaj to stay away from social media. Apart from batting tips, how to handle pressure, and accelerate the run rate, Dhoni's advice to him to stay away from social media has helped. Dhoni also tells Ruturaj that success and failure are both part of the process, so, always back your game, no matter what people say," Chavan told TimesofIndia.com.

He went on to give credit to Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu apart from Dhoni for guiding Gaikwad – who recently slammed his maiden IPL century. He added: "The confidence to score freely has been injected by MS Dhoni. Apart from Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, and Suresh Raina. All the credit should be given to Dhoni and the CSK team. Ruturaj tells me this big thing about Dhoni and his team that if you perform well, they will appreciate you and if you do not perform well, they will treat you in the same way."

CSK has already qualified for the playoffs and looks good to finish in the Top 2. That would give them an extra shot at the final. Chennai takes on Punjab Kings in their final league game on Thursday in Dubai. They would look to win and carry the momentum into the playoffs.