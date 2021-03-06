In a last-minute arrangement, Mumbai could actually host the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The venue was not among the list of cities that were shortlisted to host the IPL 14 season, due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The five states BCCI listed were Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi. But now, it is believed Mumbai could join the list. Also Read - Ambani Bomb Scare Case: Owner of SUV Laden With Explosives Found Dead

A report in Cricbuzz suggests that IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, BCCI acting CEO Hemang Amin, and a couple of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials met former BCCI president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, (March 3) to formulate a way to make Mumbai eligible to host IPL.

Apparently, Pawar assured full support to the IPL members that the state government of Maharashtra would extend all possible support.

Fans would be elated if Mumbai gets the chance to host the upcoming season of the IPL. The franchise from the city – Mumbai Indians – are the defending champions.

A member involved was quoted by Cricbuzz as saying that crowds would also be allowed in stadiums, citing the examples of how things happened in Chennai and Ahmedabad during the India vs England Test series.

“The general impression at the meeting was that it should be just like in Ahmedabad or Chennai, where the 50 per cent crowds are/were allowed,” one of the members involved in the meeting told Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, franchises from Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mohali are also putting pressure on the BCCI to allow matches to be held in their home venues.

The date and the schedule are yet to be announced. Reports suggest that the lucrative T20 tournament would start on April 11.