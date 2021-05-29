New Delhi: The Indian Premier League 2021 has been moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season. According to a report in ANI, BCCI Vice-President confirmed the development stating that it has been shifted to UAE, the dates of which are not final yet. The IPL 2021 was suspended in the first week of May due to the surge in the Covid-19 cases in the country and several players and support staff testing positive for the virus. Also Read - 'I Have Two Regrets': Sachin Tendulkar Reflects On His Cricket Career

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year,” according to the BCCI media release.

NEWS 🚨 BCCI to conduct remaining matches of VIVO IPL in UAE. More details here – https://t.co/HNaT0TVpz1 #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/nua3e01RJt — BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2021

“The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL. The BCCI SGM further authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021,” the BCCI release further added.

It was also learnt that the India Board will speak to foreign boards on player availability for IPL 2021 as well as to seek time to host the ICC World Cup 2021 which is scheduled to be held in India in the month of October.

BCCI SGM: Board to speak to foreign boards on player availability for IPL, to seek time for T20 WC call Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/tQY9SUIVIY pic.twitter.com/XCIPJOfjvX — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 29, 2021

The BCCI also confirmed that the non-availability of foreign players would also not be a deal-breaker to conduct the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 in UAE>