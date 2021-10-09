Abu Dhabi: A couple of weeks back, young Ishan Kishan was woefully out of form and there were questions raised over his selection for the T20 World Cup. Two weeks later, he has changed things around and was the star for Mumbai Indians on Friday. The swashbuckling left-handed opener smashed a whirlwind 32-ball 84 to help MI post a mammoth 235 for nine. His knock also helped him get the man of the match.Also Read - IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma After Mumbai Indians Fail to Make Playoffs Qualification, Says 'Collective Failure as a Team'

After the match, Kishan revealed what Kohli had told him when his form was not up to the mark. Kishan admits that he told Kohli that he wants to open to which the RCB captain said 'you are selected as an opener'.

Kishan said: "I would love to open and that's what Virat bhai said – 'you are selected as an opener, you just have to be prepared for that.' In the bigger stage, you need to be prepared for every situation I feel."

While explaining how he went about his innings, Kishan said it is good for him to get back in among the runs ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“A very good thing for me and for the team getting some runs, and getting into good touch before the World Cup. Was in good state of mind, was very positive. We had to get somewhere around 250-260, it was the intent and positive intent. The one I smacked off Malik through the covers – that’s the one (his favourite shot),” he said.

Despite registering a dominant 42-run win against SRH, MI ended the league stages with an NRR of +0.116 and 14 points in 14 matches.

Mumbai would like to bounce back to winning ways in the next IPL.