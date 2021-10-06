Sharjah: Ishan Kishan was back at his brutal best on Tuesday as he smashed a whirlwind 50* off 25 balls to take Mumbai Indians over the line against Rajasthan Royals. Kishan’s blazing knock was laced with three sixes and five fours as MI gunned down the 91-run target in 50 balls.Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After RR vs MI: Mumbai Indians Jump to Fifth Spot, Keep Play-Off Hopes Alive; KL Rahul Holds Orange Cap

Kishan, who was going through a rough patch, revealed how senior players like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya supported him through the phase. He also threw light on how Kieron Pollard asked him to keep things simple. Also Read - RR vs MI Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates: Coulter-Nile, Neesham Guide Mumbai Indians to Dominating Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Kishan at the post-match presentation said: “I was also not in good shape. Most of the batters were not getting runs like previous seasons. We had great support staff. Our captain… In fact I had a chat with Virat bhai, Hardik bhai.. everyone was there to support me. I had a chat with KP (Pollard) who said you just need to keep things simple, bat the way you used to do, just watch the videos of what you did in the last season.” Also Read - IPL 2021: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham Knock Rajasthan Royals Out of Tournament as Mumbai Indians Live to Fight Another Day

The left-handed opener also spoke about the future of MI in the tournament with the playoffs berth at stake. “There is talk of us wanting KKR to lose the next game and us winning our next game (smiles), but that is way ahead now. We just have to prepare for our next game. Need to play with the same energy today. Looking forward to doing this again in the next game,” he added.

Both KKR and MI now find themselves in an interesting spot. Given the higher net run rate, a win for the Knights would seal a playoffs berth for them, while Mumbai needs to win and then hope KKR loses.