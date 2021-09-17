Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav expressed his happiness over joining the training sessions ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE. Yadav, along with captain Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah joined the practice sessions after completing the six-day hotel quarantine.Also Read - I Am Looking to Take it Match by Match This Season: DC's Anrich Nortje

In the video, Sharma and Yadav were seen practising some shots while Bumrah was seen experimenting with his line and length according to the shortest format of the game. Bumrah was later seen having a chat with bowling coach Shane Bond in the sweltering heat of Abu Dhabi.

"It feels great to be back here. I feel I was here only for last 6-8 months. It feels the same, coming in from the dressing room, going into the net area, batting against the same bowlers, same guys with the stick," said Yadav in a video posted by the franchise on Friday.

In the first half of IPL 2021, Yadav scored 173 runs in seven matches at an average of 24.71 and strike rate of 144.16. After making his T20I debut this year in the series against England in March, Yadav made his ODI debut in the three-match series against Sri Lanka in July, scoring 124 runs at an average of 62 and strike rate of 122.77. After the first T20I against Sri Lanka, Yadav was sent as a replacement player along with Prithvi Shaw for the Test series against England.

“A little challenging for first 6-7 days and obviously today. As we were playing in, I guess 18-20 degrees over there (England) and here it is close to 40 degrees. So, it will be a challenge. But our management is taking quite good care of it. Nice hydration process being slipped over our room. Really looking forward to the first game,” concluded Yadav.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the second leg of IPL 2021 in Dubai on September 19. They are currently at fourth place in the points table with eight points from seven matches.