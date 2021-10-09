Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, Virat Kohli on Friday revealed that he had the discussion of quitting the IPL captaincy before, back in 2019 with teammate AB de Villiers. RCB chased down a total of 164 against Delhi Capitals with RCB batter KS Bharat finishing things off in style with a last ball six at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.Also Read - IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting 'Very Confident' Ahead of Qualifier 1 Against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

Last month, the India captain announced on social media that he'll be relinquishing the T20I captaincy after the ICC T20 World Cup. Few days later he decided to call quits to his RCB captaincy as well after the end of the ongoing season.

Ahead of his match against Delhi Capitals, the flamboyant batsman said it to the Star Sports analysts that he actually felt the pressure of commanding over too many things and that is why he wanted to create a peaceful environment during the IPL by moving away from his current position as captain to focus more on his batting.

“About this decision, I had spoken to AB in 2019. It’s not new. With the IPL, I was always in a space where I wanted to create a peaceful environment. We had this discussion and then I thought we will give it one more year. A restructuring of the management happened and things were much better in 2020. I felt a little more relaxed in that stage,” Virat Kohli said.

Kohli has been part of the franchise since the inception of the IPL and have played in three Finals, losing in all occasions. Under his captaincy RCB reached the final once in 2016 but fell short to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kohli will have another shot for glory before he signs off as the leader. RCB face Eoin Morgan’s KKR in the eliminator on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.