Abu Dhabi: Umran Malik has become the talk of the nation after the 21-year-old pacer from Jammu and Kashmir clocked 153 kph on Wednesday against RCB. While the world has stood up and taken notice of the rookie, West Indies star Jason Holder heaped praise on the pacer. Malik's SRH mate revealed that the pacer has been giving the batters a tough time in the nets. Holder also reckoned it is the extra pace that Malik has that makes all the difference.

"I think the first thing to mention is his pace. That's his biggest asset. He's just been consistent in training and he's been giving us quite a hard time in training. He has been very hard to get hold of. As you have seen in the games, he is obviously deceiving a lot of batters for pace. That extra pace always adds a boost to any bowling attack," the former West Indian captain said at a post-match conference.

Drafted into SRH's main squad as a COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan, Malik has impressed cricket pundits as well as fans with his express pace and control.

Surely, he is going to be the one to watch out for to see how he progresses. Kohli spoke about that while praising Malik.

“This tournament throws up talent every year, good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks [on Umran Malik]. It is important to understand the progress of individuals from hereon. The pool of fast bowlers being strong is always a good sign for Indian cricket and whenever you see talent like this, you are going to have your eyes on them and make sure you maximise their potential which is already being seen at the IPL level,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.