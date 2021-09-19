A milestone achievement for Jasprit Bumrah as the Gujarat boy appears in his 100th Indian Premier League match for Mumbai Indians. Defending champions Mumbai Indians resume their IPL campaign in India’s own El Clasico as they take on Chennai Super Kings. The 5 time champions got the better of the side from Chennai in their previous encounter, all thanks to Kieron Pollard’s explosive innings. Also Read - LIVE CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score Today, IPL 2021 Match Latest Updates: MS Dhoni Departs as Chennai Super Kings Lose Four Wickets in Powerplay

With this record now, Jasprit Bumrah is now behind Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga and Ambati Rayudu on the list. Kieron Pollard has the most appearances for MI with 171 matches. Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013 and since then he has been part of Mumbai Indian’s every IPL winning campaign.

Bumrah’s best performance came in MI’s 2020 IPL winning season. He secured the second position in the wicket-takers list with 27 wickets from 15 matches.

Last year, Bumrah went onto become the third-youngest player to scalp 100 wickets in the cash rich league .

He is the third-highest wicket-taker for MI in the IPL with only Lasith Malinga (170) and Harbhajan Singh (127) is placed 1st and 2nd respectively.

Till now, Bumrah has picked up 115 wickets at an average of 24.14, which includes 2 four-wicket hauls and best bowling figures of 4/14.

In the ongoing season, the 5 times IPL winner has picked up a total of 6 wickets in 8 matches with a bowling average of 32.