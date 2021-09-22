Dubai: Young Kartik Tyagi received praise from all quarters after his surreal show against Punjab Kings on Tuesday in Dubai. The 20-year-old was asked to bowl the last over, he has four runs to defend. The Hapur-born bowler conceded one run and picked up two wickets to help the Royals clinch victory from the jaws of defeat. Ace fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Dale Steyn seem to be impressed by the new kid on the block.Also Read - IPL 2021: Fortunate to Play a Big Role in Something Special - RR's Last Over Hero Kartik Tyagi

Taking to social media, Mumbai Indians star Jasprit Bumrah lauded Kartik Tyagi for the "very impressive over".

"What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive!" Bumrah wrote.

What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 21, 2021

South African pacer Dale Steyn reckoned Tyagi’s over as one of the best ever final overs in the history of T20 cricket.

“Close to the best last over (defending) ever! Wowza,” Steyn said.

Close to the best last over (defending) ever! Wowza — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) September 21, 2021

What a day. What a breathtaking match. Unbelievable. #KartikTyagi

You beauty.

Well done team @rajasthanroyals

More to come. pic.twitter.com/lUb6T3Nkdm — Mahipal Lomror (@mahipallomror36) September 21, 2021

Just watched back the last ten overs.. (yes I fell asleep at 3am oops) and what have I just seen! No one could’ve written that ending. Except Kartik Tyagi did. Stunning death bowling. 🔥😱 How good! IPL matches are something else! #PBKSvRR — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 22, 2021

I’ve always heard from everyone and also watched games in this format where strange things have happened. Today, I was fortunate to play a big role in something special. I was bowling a bit too short earlier, later worked on it consciously after getting a lot of feedback,” Kartik, who was awarded the man of the match, said at the presentation.