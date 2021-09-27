Dubai: Following a string of losses and an early exit from the playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad made wholesale changes to their playing 11 versus Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The biggest change was the fact that Australian premier batter David Warner was dropped. Not just Warner, Manish Pandey, and Kedar Jadhav also did not make the XI. SRH skipper Kane Williamson explained why the changes were made during the toss.Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match 40 Latest Updates: Jaiswal, Samson Lead Rajasthan Royals' Breezy Start After Early Blow vs SunRisers Hyderabad

"There's a few young players and guys coming in to get opportunities which are really exciting to see these guys on show [sic]. So Jason Roy is at the top of the order for David Warner. Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav both miss out and Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg come in…" Williamson said.

Warner, who has looked a totally different batsman in IPL 2021, scoring at an average of 24.38 – with his lowest in the tournament since 2009 – and a strike rate of 107.73 – his lowest ever. With Pandey, he has got the starts but has been unable to convert them into something substantial.

Earlier in the season, Warner stepped down as the SRH skipper following their dismal run of form on the India leg.

There would be hope that the new-look SRH come up with the goods as that would help them build a team for the next season. SRH is currently placed at the bottom of the table, with one win from nine games.