Dubai: Young guns of Rajasthan Royals – Kartik Tyagi and Chetan Sakariya – could not keep a lid over their emotions as they danced shirtless after Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings in a last-ball thriller to keep their playoffs hopes alive. In a video posted by RR social media handles, the Royals’ players were seen dancing. In the clip posted, Sakariya and Tyagi go shirtless, while Yashashwi Jaiswal joined them with his jersey on.Also Read - IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan Takes Sly Dig at BCCI After T Natarajan Tests Positive For COVID-19

“Straight from a happy dressing room. #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021.”The video was captioned. Also Read - IPL 2021: SRH's T Natarajan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead of Delhi Capitals Clash; 6 Close Contacts Placed in Isolation

In the video, you can also hear Kumar Sangakkara giving a motivational speech. He asks the players to speak with each other – spend time with each other and enjoy. He also asked them to take a day off after the win.

“There is nothing in life that says that someone deserves something or doesn’t. If that was the case, we won’t be here today in this mood. But a win is a win. And you know as well as anyone that we’ll take that,” Sangakkara said.

Meanwhile, it was a night to remember for Tyagi, who was given the responsibility to defend four runs off six balls in the final over. He conceded one run and picked up two wickets to help Rajasthan clinch a thriller versus Punjab.

With the loss, Punjab Kings remain on the seventh spot with only three wins in nine matches. The Royals would take on Delhi Capitals in their next fixture on September 25.