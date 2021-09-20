Dubai: Following the 20-run loss against CSK in the UAE opener on Sunday, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen slammed Mumbai’s stand-in captain Kieron Pollard. Pietersen blamed Pollard for not bowling out Jasprit Bumrah when he was on song with the ball.Also Read - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo Got us More Than What we Expected - MS Dhoni

“I think Mumbai Indians missed a trick. I don’t know what Kieron Pollard was thinking by not bowling Jasprit Bumrah for 2 or 3 overs. They could have been 40/7, 50/7. CSK could have been 60, 70 or 80 all out. I’m not being silly when I say that. You have got to bowl your fast, strike bowlers,” he said during the innings break. Also Read - CSK vs MI Match Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad, DJ Bravo Power Chennai Super Kings to 20-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

Pietersen reckoned Mumbai could not capitalise on the start they got. He also felt Mumbai let Chennai off the hook after having them on the mat. Also Read - IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad And Bowlers Guide Chennai Super Kings to Top of Points Table With 20-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

“Mumbai started so well. They really got themselves into the game. They knew they needed to get themselves going. They lost their captain so he was replaced. And they started so well. CSK were 4 down very early. Ambati Rayudu retired out. When you get that many wickets early, you have to keep your foot down. You talk about momentum; you need to keep it going,” Pietersen said.

“We must have got a partnership. You can do a lot of things differently in hindsight. Losing by 20 runs, I think that is the difference. Gave too many with the ball at the end. Their batters tried to continue the momentum throughout, we didn’t do that. We could have learnt from their mistake of losing too many wickets in the powerplay,” Pollard said at the presentation.

With the win, CSK goes top of the table. They would like to hold on to the momentum.