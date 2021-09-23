Dubai: Former English captain Kevin Pietersen made a tall claim on Wednesday after Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in Dubai. Speaking of David Warner’s dismissal for a duck, Pietersen said that he reckoned that Warner would struggle against Anrich Nortje and David Warner. Nortje sent Warner packing for a duck after three balls.Also Read - Kane Williamson Hails Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje's Bowling After Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

“Nortje and Warner know how to bowl to David Warner. I think Rabada has knocked him over 4-5 times already. So they know and understand how to bowl to Warner. I am not surprised actually. I think this was a real tough game for Warner,” Pietersen said on Star Sports. Also Read - Despite Loss vs DC, SRH Fangirl Creates Massive Buzz in Dubai During IPL UAE Leg; Pictures go Viral