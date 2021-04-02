Former England captain Kevin Pietersen wants cricket boards across the globe to not schedule any international games when the ‘biggest show in town’, the Indian Premier League is being held. While many current English players claim that they have heavily benefited from playing in the IPL, Pietersen has ‘simply’ floated an idea for the cricket boards to not schedule any matches when the cash-rich league is being held. Also Read - Franchise Leagues Will Become More Dominant if ICC Don't Manage it: Eoin Morgan

"Cricket boards need to realise that the @IPL is the biggest show in town. DO NOT schedule ANY international games whilst it's on. V v v simple!" Pietersen tweeted.



IPL 2021 season will kickstart on April 9 in Chennai with a high-octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Though Pakistan and South Africa are currently locking horns, Pietersen might have hinted towards New Zealand’s tour of England which will likely clash with the IPL playoffs.

England is scheduled to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting June 2 while the IPL final will be played on May 30.

In March, England all-rounder Sam Curran had admitted that if CSK fails to qualify for the playoffs in IPL, he will likely be available for the New Zealand series.

Meanwhile, in IPL, each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each.

One of the highlights of this edition of the IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.