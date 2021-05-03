Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Sheldon Jackson informed on Monday that his aunt passed away earlier in the evening after contracting Covid-19. Hailed as a domestic cricket heavyweight – Jackson had arranged for a hospital bed for his aunt last week while being in the Indian Premier League 2021 bio-bubble. Also Read - SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 31 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7.30 PM IST May 4 Tuesday

The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was bought for Rs 20 lakh in the IPL 2021 auction, said he has decided to stay back and continue his IPL commitments with KKR. Jackson had moved to Puducherry last season after playing a crucial role in Saurashtra's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph.

"I have lost my aunt this evening. She was the happiest when I got picked by KKR this season, and so I will continue with the team. I thank everyone who offered us help in the darkest hour, in every possible way, to try and save her. May God be with everyone, may she rest in peace," he tweeted.

A few days back, Jackson had sought help to arrange an ICU bed for his ailing aunt in Bhavnagar. He had thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah for helping his family get an ICU bed for his aunt last week. Jackson had earlier tweeted that their family was not able to get her aunt admitted at a hospital in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Jackson is yet to play a game the 14th edition of IPL. His team KKR was on Monday rocked by COVID-19 with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive.

All the other KKR players and support staff, including Jackson, have gone into a 5-day hard quarantine at their team hotel.