KKR vs MI VIVO IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction, Playing 11

Fresh from their clinical display against Sunrisers Hyderabad, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to set the record straight against nemesis Mumbai Indians in their second IPL match at the MA Chidambaram on Tuesday. Having missed the last two playoffs, KKR looked a completely different unit, in the manner in which they defeated SRH by 10 runs in their IPL opener on Sunday. Be it the aggression shown by the top-order or the explosive finish by Dinesh Karthik, KKR’s displayed a fearless approach under skipper Eoin Morgan. Morgan’s intent was evident right at the toss when he chose to leave out their most-trusted lieutenant, Sunil Narine. The left-right opening combination of Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill started to attack right from the first ball, clearly indicating that the new approach had Morgan’s success mantra written all over it. Boasting of a solid middle-order in Andre Russell, Karthik and Morgan, 2020 was a season of promise for KKR but some rudderless planning did not help their cause. Also Read - IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS Report: Sanju Samson Hundred in Vain as Punjab Kings Edge Rajasthan Royals in High-Scoring Thriller at Wankhede Stadium

MI will pose real challenge for KKR as the title-holders would be desperate to secure their first win of the season after their two-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener on Friday. KKR found it easy against SRH bowlers, which lacked firepower but in Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, MI attack will be a completely different proposition. Gill’s struggle to bat at T20 pace has been a concern for KKR and it will be interesting to see the young opener’s approach against the finest in the business. Often known as slow starters, MI lost the other day due to the individual brilliance of RCB’s Harshal Patel and AB de Villiers on a two-paced wicket in Chennai. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS RR vs PBKS IPL 2021, Match 4 Updates: Samson Hundred in Vain; Punjab Beat Rajasthan by 4 Runs

KKR vs MI WEATHER FORECAST

KKR vs MI 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 5 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 13 Tuesday

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

KKR vs MI Pitch Report

The Chepauk pitch has always been on the slower side and it has appeared the same so far in a couple of matches in the ongoing IPL 2021. The faster bowlers have got the new ball to move around, while also varying their pace to good effect. It also offers ample turn for the spinners, making the middle overs a crucial phase in the context of the match. Overall, anything above 170 should be a good total on this ground.

KKR vs MI Head-to-Head

Played- 27 | Kolkata won- 6 | Mumbai won- 21 | No Result– 0

In the last four years, KKR have won just one game against Mumbai Indians and have lost 10. Worrying signs?

KKR vs MI Fantasy Tips

Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma – Captain, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell – Vice-captain, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

KKR vs MI SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh.