KKR vs RCB VIVO IPL 2021 Fantasy Prediction, Playing 11

Appearing to break the jynx of the last 13 editions – atar-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to get their mojo back when they face struggling Kolkata Knight Riders who need a complete overhaul for their IPL 2021 revival on Monday. From leading the table with four wins on the trot, the Virat Kohli-led team has slipped to third spot at the halfway stage after suffering two defeats from their last three matches. In fact, RCB would have lost three in a row if pacer Mohammed Siraj had not defended 14 runs in the final over against the Kolkata Knight Riders’ explosive duo of Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer. The onus would be on their famed batting lineup of Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to start firing once again and put pressure on the KKR batsmen. Talented opener Devdutt Padikkal would also be keen to get back among runs as he has not clicked after his unbeaten 101 against Rajasthan Royals. Having started the season with much promise under Eoin Morgan, KKR so far have failed to inspire, suffering five defeats in seven matches. They are at the sixth spot in the eight-team table, staring at early elimination for the third season in a row. Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, PBKS vs DC Scorecard: Shikhar Dhawan Stars in Delhi Capitals' Dominant Seven-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings

The biggest letdown for KKR this season has been their top-order batting as the top three Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi have failed to give the team a decent start. Head coach Brendon McCullum had questioned their batsmen’s ‘intent’ after they posted a below-par 154/6 to go down to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their last match. At the same stage, under Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2020 in UAE, the team had fared a shade better with four wins and three defeats, before he relinquished the captaincy to let English World Cup-winning skipper Morgan lead the side. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS PBKS vs DC IPL 2021, Today Match Scorecard: Dhawan, Rabada Star as Delhi Capitals Beat Punjab Kings by 7 Wickets

KKR vs RCB WEATHER FORECAST

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast For Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Match 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium©Google Screenshot

KKR vs RCB 2021 IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST May 3 Monday

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

KKR vs RCB Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch in Ahmedabad will once again provide assistance for the bowlers. After the Sunday match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, it is hard to predict the true nature of the wicket but the batsmen will be hoping that fresh conditions in Ahmedabad. As the match progresses, both teams will rely on their spinners s there will be ample turn on offer for the tweakers. Anything above 160-170 should be a good total at this venue, with both teams likely to chase upon winning the toss on Monday.

KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head

Played- 28 | Kolkata won- 15 | Bangalore won- 13 | No Result- 0

KKR vs RCB Fantasy Team

AB de Villiers (VC), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell (C), Dan Sams, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

KKR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson and Kuldeep Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR vs RCB SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed.