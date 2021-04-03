After two negative tests, KKR star Nitish Rana has joined the side and is back at training on Saturday. The KKR batsman had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22, before entering the bio-bubble. Now, he has finally joined the KKR set up which would come as a respite for the franchise. Rana is a consistent middle-order player for KKR and has over the years played significant knocks for the side. Also Read - Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel Tests Positive For Coronavirus Ahead of IPL 2021

The Indian cricketer had a message for all fans during the pandemic. Having just beaten the virus, he urged everyone to stay safe and take all necessary precautions against Coronavirus. Also Read - David Warner Asks Fans For Ideas to Cope With Quarantine Ahead of IPL 2021: MI Captain Rohit Sharma Trolls SRH Skipper With Tik-Tok Reference

KKR did not make the playoffs last year in UAE and they would like to change that this season. The biggest drawback of the side has been their inconsistency – they are a side that usually blow hot and cold. Eoin Morgan and Co would look to arrest that and show some consistency this year in India.

While Rana was the first player to contract the virus this year, there have been some unfortunate news from the Delhi Capitals camp on Saturday. As per a report on ANI, Axar Patel has also tested positive for COVID-19. With less than a week to go for the start of the new season, things are not looking up in the right direction as India fights the second wave.