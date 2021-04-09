Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Live Match Streaming IPL 2021 MI vs RCB: The biggest T20 carnival is back as Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the 2021 Indian Premier League. The two biggest names of the Indian cricket team – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be raring to start the season on a positive note. The opening match of the season will be held at the Cheapauk with the tournament returning to India after being held in UAE last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the 28th time MI and RCB will be squaring off against each other with Mumbai winning 17 and Bangalore emerging victorious on 10 occasions before. Last season, the honours were shared with RCB winning in Super Over before MI returned the favour with a five-wicket win. Also Read - IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony Ahead of MI vs RCB: No Fireworks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, BCCI Invites Differently-Abled Council to Launch T20 Tournament

The excitement of IPL is back as the first match of the 2021 season is all set to get underway on Friday. The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (MI vs RCB) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, MI vs RCB live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, live cricket online, live cricket tv, how to watch live cricket match in jiotv, live tv cricket match, hotstar live cricket match today online, star sports live streaming, star sports cricket live IPL, live streaming cricket match today, star sports live IPL 2021 today match, star sports 1 live cricket match today live Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians live score here. Find Hotstar Live, Star Sports Live details, Live Match Streaming details below. Also Read - Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan, Keiron Pollard Participate in Unique Race Ahead of IPL 2021 Opener Against RCB in Chennai

Live Match Streaming IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Match 1

When is Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021, Match 1 will be played on Friday, April 9. Also Read - MI vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Check Rohit Sharma-Led Mumbai Indians Playing XI

What are the timings of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

The IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live streaming swill start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match being played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

The MI vs RCB match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

The MI vs RCB match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the predicted XIs for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

Mumbai Indians: Chris Lynn, Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI vs RCB 1st Match IPL 2021 Full Squads

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel