DC vs MI VIVO IPL 2021 Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report

It's the battle between the two T20 cricket heavyweights – defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals will cross swords as they collide in match 13 of the VIVO IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Up against a resurgent side, Mumbai will need to address their middle-order woes if they are to go for a third consecutive win. While Delhi come into the match after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai has recorded back-to-back victories by defending low totals formidable opponents like Delhi may not offer. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma has got starts and he would be keen to convert it into a big one and so would be Quinton de Kock. Mumbai have the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal, who can pummel any attack into submission on their day, but they are yet to fire on all cylinders.

On the other hand, for Delhi Capitals, the biggest positive has been the form of Shikhar Dhawan, who is the leading scorer so far in the tournament with 186 runs. Dhawan and young Prithvi Shaw form a lethal opening combination, but the Mumbaikar needs to convert his starts into big scores. Delhi opted for Australian Steve Smith on Sunday but, as they are next playing on the slow Chepauk track, they might go back to Ajinkya Rahane, who is looking better suited for such tracks. Captain Rishabh Pant has the ability to take any attack to the cleaners. The DC team management would be hoping that the top-order fires in unison against the defending champions, to whom they had lost in the final last year. DC also possess quality all-rounders in Marcus Stoinis and Lalit Yadav, who would be keen to play their roles well. Their pace attack is led by South African Kagiso Rabada and Englishman Chris Woakes, and the two have been impressive so far. They have an additional option in Anrich Nortje, who has also joined the squad.

DC vs MI WEATHER FORECAST

DC vs MI 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DC vs MI Pitch Report

The Chepauk track is still pretty much a balanced one and offers equal for both batsmen and bowlers. However, lately, chasing is a bit difficult here and because of that the Toss becomes crucial. It has been helpful for slow-bowlers and hence, the spinners are likely to make an impact. Meanwhile, the pitch might play a bit better after RCB scored over 200 against KKR on Sunday. The credit mainly goes to AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell’s individual talent which enhanced on this surface. The playing conditions would mostly be clear with the temperature around 33-34 degrees Celsius.

DC vs MI Head-to-Head

Played- 28 | Delhi won- 12 | Mumbai won- 16 | No Result- 0

DC vs MI Fantasy Tips

Quinton de Kock (vc), Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar.

DC vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Lukman Meriwala/Amit Mishra, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

DC vs MI SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (wk/C), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.