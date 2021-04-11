IPL 2021 Live Streaming

The much-awaited Indian Premier League is underway amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The excitement is palpable as it brings joy and a ray of hope during testing times. IPL has over the years become not just an Indian, but a global event. There is a massive fan following as stars from around the world participate in the six-week cricketing festival in India.

IPL has returned to India after the last edition was hosted in the UAE due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. However, the situation is almost similar this year with the second wave of the novel virus but this time the BCCI is well equipped to place the players under a bio-secure bubble in India. The 2021 IPL will also be played behind closed doors like the last edition.

When is the Indian Premier League 2021 opening match?

The Indian Premier League 2021 opening match will take place on Friday, April 9.

Where will Indian Premier League 2021 matches take place?

The Indian Premier League 2021 matches will be played in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bengaluru

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

TV and Live streaming channels:

India: Star Sports; Disney+Hotstar, JioTV

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

USA: Hotstar US

Canada: Hotstar Canada

New Zealand: SkySport

Singapore: SingTel

South Africa: SuperSport

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

All the matches will also be streamed live on YuppTV in Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.

Note: The evening games of IPL 2021 are scheduled to start at 14:00 GMT/19:30 IST, while on double-headers days, the afternoon fixtures will commence at 10:00 GMT/15:30 IST.