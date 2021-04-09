IPL 2021 Live Updates

Chennai: Amid all speculations during the COVID-19 pandemic, IPL is set to get underway with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on a starry Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the neutral venue system adopted by the BCCI amid the pandemic, both sides would face off at a neutral venue in India for the first time ever.

    Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock* (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

    POLLY RECORD: Mumbai Indians’ hard-hitting batsman Kieron Pollard is just 2 sixes away from joining an elusive list that includes the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among others. Interesting to see how many does he hit tonight. ANY PREDICTIONS???

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Behrendorff For Hazlewood: Chennai Super Kings have roped in Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff as the replacement for Josh Hazlewood for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

    The COVID-19 Scare: The Second Wave had put doubts in the minds of the fans about the start of the T20 extravaganza as per schedule. But, credit has to be given to Sourav Ganguly and BCCI for still going ahead with the tournament.

    Sab Kuch ROKO: Rohit vs Kohli – it just cannot get bigger. During times when the country is reeling under the Second COVID-19 wave, IPL could come as a healer. Over the years, the tournament and the sport have generated massive interest and this year is expected to be no different when the two giants clash.