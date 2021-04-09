IPL 2021 Live Updates

Amid all speculations during the COVID-19 pandemic, IPL is set to get underway with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on a starry Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the neutral venue system adopted by the BCCI amid the pandemic, both sides would face off at a neutral venue in India for the first time ever. Also Read - IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Sign Jason Behrendorff as Replacement For Josh Hazlewood

This will be the 28th time MI and RCB will be squaring off against each other with Mumbai winning 17 and Bangalore emerging victorious on 10 occasions before. Last season, the honours were shared with RCB winning in Super Over before MI returned the favour with a five-wicket win. Also Read - IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony Ahead of MI vs RCB: No Fireworks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, BCCI Invites Differently-Abled Council to Launch T20 Tournament

Here is all the build-up to the big match.

What are the predicted XIs for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

Mumbai Indians: Chris Lynn, Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal