Deepak Chahar's sister Malti has been a die-hard Chennai Super Kings for obvious reasons. On Wednesday, ahead of CSK's game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Malti gave fans a glimpse of how she is rooting for MS Dhoni and his men. Wearing a yellow top and the cricketing gear, Malti took to Instagram and shared a picture. The picture has drawn innumerable reactions and fans are loving it.

Malti has often been seen in the stands during CSK games. This year, she has not been visiting the IPL venues due to the pandemic situation in the country. Despite not being there in the middle, her unique way of supporting seems to be working as CSK have won three consecutive matches to zoom to the top of the points table.

Here is the picture posted by Malti ahead of CSK's game with KKR:

Faf du Plessis’ magnificent 95 not out and Deepak Chahar’s impressive four-wicket haul outshone dazzling half-centuries from Andre Russell and Pat Cummins as Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs.

Put in to bat, CSK posted a big total of 220 for 3, riding on du Plessis’s 60-ball unbeaten 95 and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 64.

Chasing a stiff target, KKR found themselves in deep trouble as they slumped to 31 for 5 inside five overs after a top-order collapse with Chahar wreaking havoc with figures of 4 for 29 from his four overs.

Russell (54 off 22 balls) and Cummins (66 not out off 34 balls) raised hopes of an improbable win for KKR but in the end, they were all out for 202 in 19.1 overs.

Needing 190 runs from 15 overs, Russell first revived KKR’s chase with a blistering 54 (3×4, 6×6) before being cleaned up by Sam Curran.

But it was not over for KKR as yet. Batting at No. 8, KKR pace spearhead Cummins displayed some sensational power-hitting in his 34-ball 66 not out (4×4, 6×6) but they simply did not have enough batting left to keep the show going.

Cummins smashed Curran for 30 runs with four sixes and one boundary in the 16th over to keep the run-chase alive, even as they kept losing wickets.

It was down to 20 runs with one wicket in hand in the last over. But Prasidh Krishna was run out in the first over of the final over.

