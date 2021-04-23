Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola received a ‘special gift’ on Thursday from his friend and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. The legendary football coach is a big admirer of Kohli and his IPL franchise RCB, who are in the middle of top-run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Applauding Bangalore’s unbeaten run in the cash-rich T20 league, the 50-year-old Guardiola hailed skipper Kohli and his side`s efforts and feels the time has come for him to also learn more about cricket and its rules. Also Read - IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Head to Head, Prediction Match 17 at Chepauk Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Toss, Squads For Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Devdutt Padikkal's unbeaten 101 and Kohli's 72 not out helped RCB registered a thumping 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match no. 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Considered as one of the greatest managers of all time, Guardiola, after RCB's win over the Rajasthan Royals, posted a photo of himself holding an RCB jersey on Instagram and wrote: "It's time to finally learn cricket`s rules. Thanks to my friend @virat.kohli for the shirt. Now is your turn to use your Man City shirt @pumaindia @pumafootball #PUMAxRCB".

Kohli also responded by tweeting, “Si Senor! And top signing for @pumacricket & @RCBTweets”



Last year, during an Instagram live session organised by PUMA, the duo — brand ambassadors for the global sportswear brand — was seen engaging in an enthralling conversation about their love for football.

The Spaniard, who has guided Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City to multiple league titles, had also expressed his desire to know more about cricket.

With a victory against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, RCB has regained the top position in the IPL 2021 points table with eight points from four matches.