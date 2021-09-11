English batsman, Dawid Malan makes way for South Africa batter Aiden Markram in the Punjab Kings squad as the former pulled him out of the Indian Premier League due to personal reasons.Also Read - Irfan Pathan Takes Cheeky Dig at Cricket Pundits For Blaming IPL 2021 Behind Manchester Test Cancellation, Posts Hilarious Tweet

Apart from Malan, Johnny Bairstow and Chris Woakes have made themselves unavailable for the remainder of the tournament. Indian players will be returning to their respective IPL teams after the last Test match between England was called off due to COVID outbreak in the Indian supporting staff. All the players have been tested negative, while Ravi Shastri and others are currently spending time in isolation.

"Ahead of the resumption of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings today announced the inclusion of South African cricketer Aiden Markram to the squad," said Punjab Kings in a statement.

“Markram will replace Dawid Malan who is taking some time off to be with his family before the T20 World Cup and the Ashes Series,” added the franchise.

Punjab Kings are sixth on the points table, having won three matches out of the eight they have played. They have six points and have a net run rate of -0.368.

The second leg of the IPL will begin on September 19 with Punjab Kings playing Rajasthan Royals on September 21.