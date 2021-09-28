KKR vs DC IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.Also Read - LIVE MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl vs Punjab Kings; Ishan Kishan Dropped

KKR beat DC by 3 wickets, courtesy of a Nitish Rana knock which took KKR home. Batting first, DC put up a target of 128 and they bowled really well in reply but the target was a below-par score to defend. Pant employed just two overs of pace in the first ten overs and ensured that the two-time champions didn’t get off to a flier. Rabada was introduced only in the 11th over and he started off with a wicket-maiden. And when Ashwin accounted for Morgan in the very next over, the game was nicely poised with the Knight Riders needing 59 runs off the last eight overs. However, it needed just two big overs to close out the match – 14th (by Lalit Yadav) and 16th (by Rabada) turned out to be ones. Nitish Rana found his mojo and took his team over the line. Narine, who was KKR’s best bowler earlier in the day, played a good little cameo with the bat too. See the latest KKR vs DC, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs DC IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs DC Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - IPL 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Nearly Gets Into Fight With Eoin Morgan in Sharjah, Dinesh Karthik Pacifies Situation | WATCH VIDEO