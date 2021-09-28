KKR vs DC IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL CRICKET UPDATES

KKR beat DC by 3 wickets, courtesy of  a Nitish Rana knock which took KKR home. Batting first, DC put up a target of 128 and they bowled really well in reply but the target was a below-par score to defend. Pant employed just two overs of pace in the first ten overs and ensured that the two-time champions didn't get off to a flier. Rabada was introduced only in the 11th over and he started off with a wicket-maiden. And when Ashwin accounted for Morgan in the very next over, the game was nicely poised with the Knight Riders needing 59 runs off the last eight overs. However, it needed just two big overs to close out the match – 14th (by Lalit Yadav) and 16th (by Rabada) turned out to be ones. Nitish Rana found his mojo and took his team over the line. Narine, who was KKR's best bowler earlier in the day, played a good little cameo with the bat too. See the latest KKR vs DC, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs DC IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs DC Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 7:13 PM IST

  • 7:09 PM IST

    KKR vs DC Live Score And Updates: Four ! Nitish Rana finishes off in style ! KKR win only just by 3 wickets with 10 balls to spare.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    KKR vs DC Live Score And Updates: Southee looking to go for the big shot but misses the line and Avesh Khan gets him ! 3rd Wicket of the match for him !

  • 7:00 PM IST

    KKR vs DC Live Score And Updates: Narine’s cameo comes to an end ! Nortje leaves too late.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    KKR vs DC Live Score And Updates: Narine whacks Rabada for another six !! KKR now need 9 from 4 overs.

  • 6:50 PM IST

    KKR vs DC Live Score And Updates: Narine is taking on Rabada !! It’s a boundary !

  • 6:50 PM IST
    KKR vs DC Live Score And Updates: Narine goes for the big takes a top edge and goes all the way for a six !!! KKR now getting closer.
  • 6:46 PM IST
    KKR vs DC Live Score And Updates: After 15 KKR are now at 98/5. Still anybody’s game from here on.
  • 6:43 PM IST

    KKR vs DC Live Score And Updates: Chopped it on !!! Dinesh Karthik gone !!! Avesh Khan is having a season to remember.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    KKR vs DC Live Score And Updates: 2 back to back sixes from Rana ! Brings KKR right back into the game.