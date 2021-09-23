MI vs KKR MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2021 Match 34 UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 34 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Score Today, IPL Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Score: Venkatesh Iyer (53) and Rahul Tripathi (73 not out) hammer important half-centuries to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to an easy seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in 156 chase in match 34 of IPL 2021. Chasing 156, Kolkata reached the target with 29 balls to spare. With this win, Kolkata have now registered two out of two wins in their UAE leg of the tournament and are now at fourth place in the points table with eight points from nine matches. Check Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, MI vs KKR: Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer's Fifties Ensure Easy Win For Kolkata Knight Riders Against Mumbai Indians, Enter Top Four

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates, MI vs KKR LIVE: Right then. That’s it from the coverage of this game. Kolkata have won two games on the trot. They are now placed fourth on the points table as they have a better NRR. While, Mumbai is pushed down to the sixth spot in the points table. The action of the Indian T20 League will continue on September 24, 2021. This time it will be Bangalore who will take Chennai at 6 PM Local (2.00 pm GMT and 7:30 PM IST). But as you all know, we start with the build-up early on. Till then goodbye and take care!

    Sunil Narine has been named as the Player of the Match award for his exceptional spell of 4-0-20-1, he is up for a chat. He says, he is coming off from playing a good amount of cricket in the Caribbean. Adds, getting Rohit Sharma in any format is very crucial. Goes onto say, Varun Chakravarthy is the one who likes the game and wants to understand everything in detail. Ends by saying, Sunil Narine, the batter will come back whenever his side needs him.

    MI vs KKR Live Score IPL 2021 Today: Eoin Morgan, the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders, is up for a chat. He says, that the way they bowled was exceptional and it has been long since they have played like this. Mentions that McCullum has taken over for almost two seasons and the players are getting into his style now. States that to win against Mumbai and in the manner in which they did gives them a lot of confidence. Says that there are a lot of talented players and were looking to fit Iyer into the playing 11. Mentions that it is fantastic that he is scoring runs and it was just his second game but he showed a lot of confidence. Credits Narine and Chakravarthy. Adds that Narine has been an integral part of their team and Varun is a fresh guy. End by saying that there is only one way for them to go in the points table and that is upwards.

    IPL 2021 Points Table – KKR Jump to 4th Spot, MI Slip to 6th

    IPL 2021 LIVE UPDATES TODAY MATCH: Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, is up for a chat. He says that they started really well but did not capitalize at the end of the innings. Says that it was a good pitch to bat on and they did not bowl really well. Adds that things happen and they need to move on from this game. Says that they needed to create the partnership as they were losing wickets at regular intervals. He feels like they lag there. Adds that they will try to rectify some issues and will look forward to the next match. Ends by saying he does not think much of the points table and will look to get some wins on a trot.

    ‘THAT WINNING FEEL’ – KKR Jump to 4th Spot

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates, MI vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata got off to a fiery start! The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer picked things from where they left off in the last game. They built a solid foundation for the chase. Gill was the first one to depart before the end of Powerplay. Later, Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer kept smashing the ball all across the park. After 10 overs Kolkata were 111-1. Both the batters went on to make their half-centuries, but Iyer fell out soon after. Morgan came in but could not last for long as he contributed just 7 runs to the chase. In the end, it was Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana who took their side over the line.

    MI vs KKR Live Score Today Match, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! A flatter ball, outside off. Nitish Rana goes for the reverse hit and hits it well past the short third man for a boundary. KOLKATA WIN BY 7 WICKETS! What a run chase did we all just witness! The Kolkata batters made the chase look so easy. It was raining sixes in Abu Dhabi. Now, Kolkata have won two games in a row in the second leg and have snatched crucial two points here on their road to the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders (159/3 in 15.1 overs) Beat Mumbai Indians (155/6) by 7 wickets | Rahul Tripathi 74 not out, Venkatesh Iyer 53; Jasprit Bumrah 3/43

