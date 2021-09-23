MI vs KKR MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2021 Match 34 UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 34 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Score Today, IPL Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Score: Venkatesh Iyer (53) and Rahul Tripathi (73 not out) hammer important half-centuries to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to an easy seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in 156 chase in match 34 of IPL 2021. Chasing 156, Kolkata reached the target with 29 balls to spare. With this win, Kolkata have now registered two out of two wins in their UAE leg of the tournament and are now at fourth place in the points table with eight points from nine matches. Check Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, MI vs KKR: Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer's Fifties Ensure Easy Win For Kolkata Knight Riders Against Mumbai Indians, Enter Top Four