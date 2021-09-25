SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Match 37 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 37 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, IPL Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the cricket blog of match 37 of IPL 2021 between SRH vs PBKS from Sharjah here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY- Jason Holder’s all-round performance (3/19 and 47 not out) went in vain as Punjab Kings edge out SunRisers Hyderabad by 5 runs in a tricky 126 chase at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Ravi Bishnoi picked up the three wickets for Punjab, he removed Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Abdul Samad. Earlier, Mohammed Shami picked up the big wickets of David Warner (2) and Kane Williamson (1) to give Punjab bright start. Before that, Holder shines with the ball for SunRisers Hyderabad as he finished with the figures of 3/19 – Punjab Kings score 125/7 in 20 overs in match 37 of IPL 2021 on Saturday.  IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates – Kane Williamson calls it right at the Toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 37 of IPL 2021 See the latest SRH vs PBKS, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, SRH vs PBKS 2021: Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami Set up Punjab Kings' 5-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dramatic Finish

Live Updates

  • 1:04 AM IST

    Jason Holder’s ‘All-Round’ Show in Vain as Punjab Clinch Thriller

  • 1:03 AM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates, SRH vs PBKS LIVE Today Match: Right then! That is all we have from Saturday’s action but we have two more games coming up on Sunday! The first one will be played between Chennai and Kolkata at 2 pm Local (3:30 PM IST) and the second clash will be between Bangalore and Mumbai at 6 pm Local (7:30 PM IST). Do join us for that. Till then, take care and goodbye!

  • 1:02 AM IST

    SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: Jason Holder is awarded as the Player of the Match. He says that it is disappointing that they could not get over the line. Adds that he was well supported in the field and credits Suchith for that outstanding catch. Tells that he wanted to give himself a chance today and he struck the ball well right from the start. Says that they still have five games to go and they will be playing for pride and also their loyal fans.

  • 11:45 PM IST

  • 11:44 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: KL Rahul, the skipper of Punjab Kings, says that he is used to these nail-biting games now. Credits Jason Holder by saying that he played a brilliant knock and he also bowled well. Feels that it was not an easy pitch to bat on and he was feeling it hard to clear the ropes. Says that Shami bowled really well at the start and set the game up for their spinners. Adds that it is important to understand the pitch and plan the innings accordingly. Also credits Harpreet Brar by saying that he is a very good cricketer who is brilliant in the field and so is Arshdeep Sing

  • 11:43 PM IST

    Ravi Bishnoi is in for a quick chat! He says that this win was a good one and they are happy. Says that KL Rahul told them that last year too, they were in a similar situation as today and they won that game, so they could do it again. On his bowling, Ravi says that he wanted to bowl wicket-to-wicket and bowl in good areas. States that if they wanted to qualify to the next stage, they needed to win this game and they had this in mind.

  • 11:24 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IPL 2021 Match: Kane Williamson, the SunRisers Hyderabad skipper, says that the bowlers did well and the fielding was very good too and they needed partnerships if they wanted to chase this down. Praises Holder as he kept the game alive and performed well, with both bat and ball. Says that they wanted to build a few platforms but it was challenging on this deck. Adds that the challenge is to pick themselves up and go to their next game with a fresh approach.

  • 11:19 PM IST

    IPL Live Updates Today Match, SRH vs PBKS LIVE: What a cracking game that was! It could have gone either way but Punjab have held their nerves to win this one. Hyderabad were never in a comfortable position but Holder gave them hope in the death overs. But the big man could not get them through and Punjab have won this! A really good show by Punjab. They did not have the biggest total on the board but their bowlers did not give up. Shami took two wickets upfront and put them on top. Then came the strangle by the spinners. Bishnoi took 3 wickets for only 24 runs while Brar also kept things tight. Singh took only 1 wicket but gave only 22 runs and bowled a brilliant penultimate over. Ellis was good too as he finished things in the final over to get Punjab over the line in a thriller.

  • 11:18 PM IST

    Punjab Edge Hyderabad to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

  • 11:16 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, SRH vs PBKS LIVE: NATHAN ELLIS KEEPS HIS NERVE, ALRIGHT! Good stuff from the debutant. A full toss around off, slower too, Jason Holder is not able to get underneath this and just tonks this one ahead of the long-on fielder. PUNJAB WIN BY 5 RUNS! Punjab Kings (125/7) Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (120/7) by 5 runs | Holder 47 not out, Saha 21; Bishnoi 3/24, Shami 2/14