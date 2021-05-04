Following Covid-19 problems in Ahmedabad and Delhi, the Indian Premier League could shift the entire tournament to Mumbai and that will be the only venue. As per a report on Cricinfo, the IPL caravan could shift to Mumbai over the weekend. This would mean that Kolkata and Bangalore, which were scheduled to host the final leg of the league stage of the IPL may not host the matches. Also Read - Covid-19 Hits IPL 2021: BCCI Asks Delhi Capitals to Isolate, Sunrisers Hyderabad-Mumbai Indians Cancel Practice

There could also be a change in the schedule of matches as more double-headers could be the way ahead. The final which was slated to be played on May 30 could be postponed to early June. The biggest obstacle that lies in front of the apex cricketing board in India, the BCCI, is the creating of the bio-bubble to ensure the safety of the players. In Mumbai, all three stadiums – Wankhede, DY Patil, and Brabourne – are in good shape as the first leg of the lucrative league was held there. Also Read - IPL 2021: KKR Batsman Sheldon Jackson Mourns Aunt's Demise, Pledges to Continue Cricket Commitments

It is understood that the BCCI made calls on Monday to the top hotels in Mumbai to enquire about the availability and how efficiently they could execute the SOPs needed to create the bubble. Also Read - Should Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium Host Remaining IPL 2021 Matches After Hit by Covid19?

The decision comes in the wake of players and groundsmen testing positive for the novel virus.