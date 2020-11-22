The Indian Premier League is arguably the toughest cricket league in the world and getting a chance to feature in the league is a feat in itself. Performances in IPL is the key to retain your spot in the side. With IPL scheduled to take place in four months’ time, and a mega auction before that – franchises will look to chop and change and in the process, some players may get left out. Also Read - IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra Has Interesting Suggestion For MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ahead of Mega Auction

Reports suggest that there will be a ninth franchise that will be added to the IPL family and that makes the mega auction even more important. Franchises will look at the future and pick a team and that makes age vital criteria. Also Read - IPL 2020: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Pokes Fun at Virender Sehwag, Claims IPL Ratings Were High Because of 'Viru Ki Baithak'

Here are the capped players who may go unsold in the mega auction: Also Read - IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik to Kuldeep Yadav, Players Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Could Release Ahead of Mega Auction

Piyush Chawla: The veteran leggie is past his prime and fitness is also a concern with him. In 2020, he did not get to feature in a lot of CSK games. In seven matches, he picked up six wickets and went at an economy at 9.09. If the veteran is back at the auction table, it is highly unlikely any franchise would be interested in getting his services.

Kedar Jadhav: Another CSK player who did not live up to his potential. Jadhav scored 62 runs in eight matches and had a forgettable IPL. He could go unsold at the auction because with Jadhav fitness is also a concern and franchises will look at that aspect very seriously when they pick a team.

Umesh Yadav: He did not get a lot of chances as he featured in only two games in the season gone by. He did not pick up a single wicket and he may go unsold if he is back at the auction table. The problem with Umesh is that his economy is on the higher side and that may work against him.