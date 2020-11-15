With four months to go for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League and a mega auction before that, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has a lot on its plate. After a successful IPL in UAE amid the pandemic, the expectations will be sky-high from the fans. But before all of that, the Mega Auction will take place. It was initially scheduled to take place at the end of this year, but the pandemic has thrown all plans out of the window. Also Read - IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal to AB De Villiers, Washington Sundar, Players Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) May Retain Ahead of Mega Auction

So, when will the auction take place?

A report in InsideSport suggests that the date for the much-awaited Mega Auction will be decided in the second week of December.

“Time constraints are there but the full auction will be in the interest of everyone. IPL Governing Council will formally decide on this in the next 3-4 weeks and communicate to everyone concerned”, said the BCCI source.

Big buying is expected to take place as franchises will look to release players and then buy new ones. The franchises can also retain five players ahead of the Mega Auction.

The New Franchise

Reports suggest that Ahmedabad will become a new IPL team. However, formal communication in this regard is yet to be made.

“The BCCI has told us to be prepared for an auction in a couple of months,” The New Indian Express quoted a franchise official as saying. “Though it is not official, that they have asked us to be ready means they will go ahead as planned. Moreover, with a new team coming in, it makes sense to have an auction now rather than deferring it by a year.”