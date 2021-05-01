IPL 2021 MI vs CSK Match 27 in New Delhi Weather Forecast

The IPL 2021 Match 27 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will go underway on May 1 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The biggest rivalry in IPL history will reignite once again when Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in the mega clash. Chennai Super Kings are playing dominant cricket this season and have won five of their six matches. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have managed to win four out of six. Both teams look well settled on the papers as for Chennai their top-order is in top-class form while for Mumbai their bowlers are getting the job done.

The weather at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi is expected to be hot and humid. The spinners will play a crucial role in the game and will be deciding factors for both teams. CSK have quality spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, while MI have Rahul Chahar who is going through the golden patch.

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney Plus Hotstar

The pitch for MI vs CSK is expected to help the spinners in the second half due to its slow nature. The good score on the pitch will be around 170 as it will get slow in the second innings. The team management needs to make a plan for the batters to tackle the spinners in the second half.

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bowl first. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi and Deepak Chahar

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Chennai Super Kings squad: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore