Dubai: Ruturaj Gaikwad stepped at the right time when it was desperately required as CSK set a respectable score of 156 on the board in the opening game of the resumption of the Indian Premier League 2021. Chennai winning the toss electing to bat first, fell behind in the first powerplay as they managed to get only 24 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. But Ruturaj got set with Jadeja in a 81-run partnership stand for the fifth wicket and then played the aggressor's role and dealt out the MI bowlers with a calculative mind. Special mention goes to DJ Bravo as his 8 ball 23 gave CSK the extra push.

"I'm very tired right now, but proud that I carried the innings for my team. My job was just to bat long at that stage (when they lost early wickets). You always have to start fresh, it's good to get off to a great start. It's a two-paced wicket and there's a bit of turn for the spinners as well." Ruturaj said in an interaction at the break.

Ruturaj expects an exciting game as to finish with 156 runs on the board when the top players departed is really praiseworthy.

“To finish with 156 when three of the top four scored ducks is commendable. The pitch is helping the spinners, slower balls. We did see the top surface being disturbed too. There is grass for Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood to exploit. But MI do have a lot of firepower in them to not think much about the total. Yes it is two paced as Moeen and Faf found out, but the batting at the end overs was proof enough that if you adapt you can still score. This should be an exciting game,” Ruturaj added.