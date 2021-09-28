MI vs PBKS 2021 IPL Today Match Prediction, Playing 11

On a slippery slope after a hat-trick of losses, defending champions Mumbai Indians will need their famed top-order batting to fire and turn things around when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 on Tuesday. Time is running out for Mumbai after they lost all the three games post the resumption of the IPL in the UAE, slipping to the seventh spot with 8 points from 10 games. While the five-time champions faltered in their run-chase against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team couldn't defend its total against Kolkata Knight Riders.

MI's batting has been a major worry for the franchise as their mainstays with the willow, including Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, have been struggling for runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 33 and 43 in the last two games but couldn't capitalise on the starts. After being left out of the first two games due to fitness issues, Hardik Pandya was included in the playing XI against RCB, but his stay was short-lived.

MI vs PBKS WEATHER FORECAST

MI vs PBKS 2021 IPL Live Streaming Details

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

MI vs PBKS Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch is a good sporting wicket that has got everything for everyone in it. The pacers can extract more bounce, whereas the spinners are getting a turn as well. It’s a 160-170 kind of a wicket, and whoever wins the toss will look to bat first.

MI vs PBKS Head-to-Head

Played- 27 | Punjab won- 13 | Mumbai won- 14 | No Result- 0

MI vs PBKS Fantasy Team

KL Rahul (C), Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi.

MI vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

MI vs PBKS Squads

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, Anmolpreet Singh, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Adil Rashid, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh.