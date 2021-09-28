MI vs PBKS 2021 IPL Today Match Prediction, Playing 11

On a slippery slope after a hat-trick of losses, defending champions Mumbai Indians will need their famed top-order batting to fire and turn things around when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 on Tuesday. Time is running out for Mumbai after they lost all the three games post the resumption of the IPL in the UAE, slipping to the seventh spot with 8 points from 10 games. While the five-time champions faltered in their run-chase against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team couldn’t defend its total against Kolkata Knight Riders.Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest After SRH vs RR, Match 40: CSK Remain at No.1 Spot, Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson Replaces Shikhar Dhawan in Orange Cap Bragging Rights

MI’s batting has been a major worry for the franchise as their mainstays with the willow, including Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, have been struggling for runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 33 and 43 in the last two games but couldn’t capitalise on the starts. After being left out of the first two games due to fitness issues, Hardik Pandya was included in the playing XI against RCB, but his stay was short-lived. Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, SRH vs RR 2021 Scorecard: Jason Roy, Kane Williamson Shine in SunRisers Hyderabad's 7-Wicket Win Over Rajasthan Royals

MI vs PBKS WEATHER FORECAST

MI vs PBKS, MI vs PBKS 2021, MI vs PBKS 2021 prediction, MI vs PBKS head to head, MI vs PBKS 2021 playing 11, MI vs PBKS dream11 prediction 2021, MI vs PBKS 2021 squad, MI vs PBKS 2021 venue, MI vs PBKS Fantasy Prediction VIVO IPL 2021, IPL, IPL 2021, IPL 2021 schedule, IPL match list 2021, IPL 2021 score, IPL Live Score, IPL Match Today, IPL 2021 schedule, IPL points table, IPL 2021 score, IPL 2021 today match, IPL schedule, IPL news, IPL 2021 teams, IPL 2021 stats, IPL 2021 list, IPL 2021 orange cap, IPL 2021 purple cap, Best players list of MI vs PBKS, VIVO IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Punjab Kings Dream11 Player List, Online Cricket Tips Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings VIVO IPL 2021, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips, Online Cricket Tips Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings VIVO IPL 2021, Pitch Report, Playing 11, MI vs PBKS Weather Forecast, MI vs PBKS TV Timing, MI vs PBKS 2021, MI vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2021, IPL 14, Indian Premier League, IPL Updates, MI vs PBKS head to head, MI vs PBKS prediction, MI vs PBKS live score, MI vs PBKS live ipl score, MI vs PBKS stadium 2021, MI vs PBKS venue, MI vs PBKS live scorecard, MI vs PBKS fantasy prediction, MI vs PBKS ipl 2021, MI vs PBKS September 23, MI vs PBKS IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS 11wickets fantasy cricket, MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs PBKS match prediction, IPL 2021 match schedule, IPL 2021 points table, IPL 2021 live score, IPL 2021 live, IPL 2021 score, MI vs PBKS dream11 prediction, MI vs PBKS 2014 final, MI vs PBKS pitch report, IPL 2021 MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021 match list, IPL 2021 PBKS team, IPL 2021 MI team, IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 today match, Punjab Kings roster, Punjab Kings team 2021, Mumbai Indians squad 2021, Punjab Kings 2021, Punjab Kings matches, latest cricket news, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians Twitter, Mumbai Indians team 2021, Mumbai Indians next match, Mumbai Indians squad 2021, Mumbai Indians players 2021, Mumbai Indians live streaming, Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 live streaming, Mumbai Indians captain 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, MI vs PBKS venue, MI vs PBKS Prediction, MI vs PBKS 2021 Venue, IPL 2021 Live, IPL 2021 time table, IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 virat kohli price, IPL 2021 orange cap, IPL 2021 purple cap, IPL 2021 orange cap list, IPL 2021 latest news, IPL 2021 news, IPL 2021 updated points table, latest cricket news, sports news, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami,

IPL 2021 Weather Forecast for MI vs PBKS Match 42 in Abu Dhabi_Screenshot

MI vs PBKS 2021 IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS SRH vs RR Match 40 Cricket Updates: Kane Williamson, Jason Roy Fifties Guide SunRisers Hyderabad to 7-Wicket Win vs Rajasthan Royals

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

MI vs PBKS Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch is a good sporting wicket that has got everything for everyone in it. The pacers can extract more bounce, whereas the spinners are getting a turn as well. It’s a 160-170 kind of a wicket, and whoever wins the toss will look to bat first.

MI vs PBKS Head-to-Head

Played- 27 | Punjab won- 13 | Mumbai won- 14 | No Result- 0

MI vs PBKS Fantasy Team

KL Rahul (C), Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi.

MI vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

MI vs PBKS Squads

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, Anmolpreet Singh, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Adil Rashid, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh.