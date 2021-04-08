MI vs RCB VIVO IPL 2021 Prediction, Playing 11

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has a legacy to defend while Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli would be looking to create one as they both gear up to pull off a fresh trick when the new edition of Indian Premier League starts on Friday, cooped up in a bio-bubble as a raging pandemic wreaks fresh havoc. Two editions of IPL within a space of five months isn’t an ideal situation for all the stakeholders. But for the fans at large, exhausted by the second wave of COVID-19 with cases going past the one lakh mark daily, watching towering sixes, toe-crushers and new talents unearthed will be a welcome diversion in the next seven weeks. Also Read - IPL 2021: RCB Pacer Mohammed Siraj Dreams of Becoming India's Highest Wicket-Taker

The opening encounter will be between defending champions Mumbai Indians and under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai and the big-hitters on both sides will ensure that necessary fireworks will be there even if fans are absent from the stands thanks to the pandemic. If one looks at the bigger picture, the 14th edition of IPL assumes greater significance as it is being held in a T20 World Cup year and that too in the sub-continent. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Picks All-Time IPL 11: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Find a Place in MS Dhoni-Led Team

If Kohli will keep a ‘Hawk Eye’ on the performances of his probable list of players, it won’t be any different for an Eoin Morgan or a Kieron Pollard, who would also be preparing for the mega-event while giving it their all for their respective franchises. Also Read - IPL 2021: Super Fans All Geared up as T20 League Returns to India

For Rohit, the most successful captain in the ‘IPL Universe’ with an unprecedented five titles, he could well walk away with a sixth trophy and the first title hat-trick of this league. Mumbai Indians, perhaps in the near two decade existence of Twenty20 format, is a side that will be remembered for its aura. If Rohit fails, then Quinton de Kock will certainly succeed. If both fail, Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav could scare the daylights out of the opposition. And if the top-order is blown away, then the indomitable Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) will be on the rivals’ case.

MI vs RCB WEATHER FORECAST

MI vs RCB 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

MI vs RCB Pitch Report

MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch is known to assist the slower ball bowlers and the batsmen find it tough to get going. With this being the season-opening contest – the Chennai strip likely to offer some runs and support for the batsmen, they need to adjust to the conditions before getting going on this wicket. As the weather gets cooler in the evening, dew might play some role late on as the game progresses. Considering the prevailing conditions, teams are opting to field with dew making batting much easier in the second half of the game. With the likes of Kohli, De Villiers, Rohit, Suryakumar, Hardik and Pollrd in action – we can expect a run-fest on Friday.

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head

Played- 29 | Mumbai won- 19 | Bangalore won- 10 | No Result- 0

MI vs RCB Fantasy Tips

AB de Villiers (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah.

MI vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mohammed Azharudeen, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, , Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Kyle Jamieson.

MI vs RCB SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen.