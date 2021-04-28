MI vs RR VIVO IPL 2021 Fantasy Prediction, Playing 11

The defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians haven't been at their best in the ongoing season thus far as they have lost three matches out of the five they have played. The batting unit has disappointed Mumbai Indians and they will have to come up with a better batting show in the coming matches. The batters haven't been able to convert their starts into substantial scores and it has led to the downfall of the team.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals won their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders and they will look to continue the good show against the reigning champions. RR had come up with an impressive bowling performance against KKR and then Sanju Samson and David Miller had shown maturity in the run-chase. Both of these teams have played five matches out of which they have won only two games.

MI vs RR Weather Forecast:

MI vs RR 2021, Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

MI vs RR 2021, Pitch Report:

The Delhi pitch generally has assistance for the spinners and it is expected to be on the slow side. The ground has shorter boundaries and thus MI power-hitters like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard can clear the boundaries at will. A high scoring game can be on the cards. The team which will win the toss will look to put runs on the board.

MI vs RR 2021, Head to Head

Played – 25 | Won by MI – 12 | Won by RR – 12| Abandoned – 1.

MI vs RR Fantasy Tips:

Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Riyan Parag, Kieron Pollard, Chris Morris, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya.

MI vs RR Probable Playing XIs

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI vs RR SQUADS

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson (C&WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Christopher Morris, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, K.C. Cariappa, Akash Singh, Kuldip Yadav.