Sunrisers Hyderabad’s primary aim would be to get the combination right against depending champions Mumbai Indians in match 9 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Saturday. Hyderabad trying to arrest an early slide after back-to-back defeats. To make matters worse, the nature of the Chennai track is not great news for the David Warner-led ‘Orange Army’ that failed to chase down a total which was less than 150. Chasing has been Sunrisers’ Achilles heel during the first two matches, once again bringing under the scanner, their lack of depth in the playing XI and below-par Indian bench strength. In these circumstances, facing a formidable team like Mumbai Indians, fresh from their ‘Houdini Act’ against Kolkata Knight Riders, would be a difficult proposition. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Score, Today's Match Updates: Deepak Chahar, Moeen Ali Star as Chennai Super Kings Beat Punjab Kings by 6 Wickets to Register 1st Win

With only Warner and Rashid Khan being certainties among the overseas players, a fit Kane Williamson is a must for SRH, factoring in his prowess against spin bowling. The manner in which the likes of Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad played cross-batted shots against RCB left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed left Warner far from amused. For skipper Warner, there are some serious questions about the choice of the playing XI, which many believe hasn't been well thought out and the results also back that assessment.

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

At Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, the pitch mainly assists the slower ball bowlers. However, what we saw in this edition of IPL, the Chepauk track is not a completely bowling-friendly surface. It has enough assistance for the batsmen, provided they take their time to find their footing. There might be some dew later on in the innings which might assist the chasing team.

Played- 16 | Sunrisers Hyderabad won- 8 | Mumbai Indians won- 8 | NR- 0

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem and Mujeeb ur Rahman.