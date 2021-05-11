Chennai: Former Australia batsman and Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has tested positive again in the third round after testing negative earlier in the second round of tests. Hussey will have to undergo another test on Thursday and is hopeful of a negative result. Also Read - COVID-19 Diet Chart by Government: Chocolate, Eggs, And Dry Fruits to Build Immunity

Hussey, who was with the CSK in the postponed 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) and was possibly infected during his stay in New Delhi.

Hussey had tested positive the first time three days after it was revealed that three other staff members of CSK had tested positive. He is getting treated at a hospital here in Chennai.

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert, who too tested positive, is also receiving treatment at the same hospital. Seifert was in Ahmedabad with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 2021 IPL, which was being held in India even as the country grappled with a deadly second wave of Covid-19, was postponed last week after multiple cases of the virus came up within the tournament’s bio-bubbles in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

(With IANS Inputs)