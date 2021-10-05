Dubai: It came as a shock for fans to see veteran IPL star Suresh Raina not featuring in the playing XI on Monday for the game against Delhi Capitals. At the toss, Dhoni hinted that it was a niggle that kept out the CSK star. After the loss vs the Capitals, ex-English captain Michael Vaughan reckons he was not picked as CSK was looking at other options ahead of the playoffs.Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Reveals Turning Point of The Match After CSK Lose vs DC in Dubai

"I'm a bit surprised, but I guess MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming want to have a look at others since CSK have qualified. It's certainly not the end of Suresh Raina and I'm sure he'll be used again. Maybe they wanted to have a look at Robin Uthappa," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan also feels CSK has been supportive in backing out-of-form Raina to the hilt. In 12 IPL matches in 2021, the left-hander has only managed 160 runs at an average of 17.77 and a strike rate of 125.

“I’d probably say that in any other franchise, he may have lost his place a few games ago. But in Chennai, they don’t replace players; they keep going, make sure that they stay consistent and give the player enough backing. You can look at Shane Watson’s example a few years ago,” Vaughan said.

Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer kept his nerves and played some fine shots under pressure to guide the Capitals to a three-wicket win.

Needing 28 from the last three overs to reach the target of 137, the Guyanese picked 12 runs against Dwayne Bravo and then got 10 off pacer Josh Hazlewood to bring down the equation to six runs from six balls. DC completed the job with two balls to spare despite losing Axar Patel. Hetmyer remained not out on a vital 28 off 18 balls, including a crucial six in the penultimate over.