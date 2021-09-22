New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan took a sly dig at the Indian Premier League after Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan was tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday. The cash-rich league suffered a huge blow on the fourth day of the season’s resumption as Nataraj returned COVID-19 positive in the RT-PCR Test on Wednesday morning.Also Read - IPL 2021: SRH's T Natarajan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead of Delhi Capitals Clash; 6 Close Contacts Placed in Isolation

Sunrisers Hyderabad are scheduled to play against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday and the BCCI has stated in the press release that the match will go ahead as the Natarajan and his six close contacts have been put in isolation. Also Read - Kartik Tyagi-Chetan Sakariya's Shirtless Dance Video After Rajasthan Royals Emphatic Win Goes Viral | WATCH

Vaughan, who is very vocal about his opinions, didn’t waste much time and took to Twitter to wrote: “Let’s see if the IPL gets cancelled like the last Test !!!!! I guarantee it won’t be … #OnOn” Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match 33 Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sept 22 Wednesday

Let’s see if the IPL gets cancelled like the last Test !!!!! I guarantee it won’t be … #OnOn https://t.co/HV7V70i69x — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 22, 2021



Recently, BCCI cancelled the fifth Test against England after the COVID-19 positive cases emerged in the Team India camp. The visitors failed to field the team and the final Test match of the series was cancelled just before the start of Day 1’s play. Several former English cricketers blamed IPL for the cancellation of the fifth Test at that time.

Meanwhile, Natarajan, who is coming back from a knee surgery, has been isolated along with six close contacts which also include out of favour India all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

“Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic,” a BCCI release stated.

“The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative.

“As a result, tonight’s game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai,” it further stated.

The close contacts identified by the medical team also include Vijay Kumar(Team Manager), Shyam Sundar J (Physiotherapist), Anjana Vannan (Doctor), Tushar Khedkar (Logistics Manager), and Periyasamy Ganesan (Net Bowler).