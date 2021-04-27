With a chorus of ‘suspend IPL’ growing amid the Coronavirus scare in India, the mid-season transfer window opened at 9 PM on Monday. Usually, the Premier League-style transfer window has not been successful in cricket because of obvious reasons, but one may have felt a lot of trading would happen this time because some players have opted out of the IPL due to the rise in Covid cases across the country. Also Read - BJP Prepares 1000 Bed Free Covid Facility in Bhopal, Gayatri Mantra & Ramayan To Be Broadcast For Fighting Stress

Surprisingly, franchises do not think likewise. As per a report in InsideSport, a franchise official said this year even if players are not performing and not playing regularly in the XI – they will not be loaned off. The reason behind this way of thinking is the rise in Covid cases across the country. The franchise official feels one never knows when those extra players would be needed.

"Though we have some players who are unlikely to get a game this season but still we may not trade them. Reason being in this Covid-19 situation, you never know how things pan out and you may end up needing that player, so we are likely to stay out of the trade window" said the franchise official.

Meanwhile, a team like Rajasthan Royals – who are left with four overseas players – has already made a request to other franchises to loan players. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer had to pull out due to injuries, while Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye pulled out due to Covid-19 related issues. The RR players left the bubble and the country fearing lockout, as Australia closed entry of all its flights from India.