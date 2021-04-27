With over 20 matches done, the Indian Premier League transfer window is now open for the trading players. The window opened on April 26 and will last till May 23. The player who is taken on a loan must not have played three or more matches. The individual will also be a part of the franchise for the rest of the season. The franchise that bought the player in the first place at the auction would pay him the full amount, while the team that takes the player on loan would be paying for every match on a pro-rata basis. Also Read - IPL 2021: Thought For a Second, I Was Late to Dive - KKR Star Rahul Tripathi After Surviving Close Run-Out Call vs PBKS

So, with some teams struggling midway through the tournament, this year, the franchises could actually use the transfer window effectively. Also Read - Virender Sehwag Reacts on Kolkata Knight Riders' Controversial Code Strategy During IPL 2021 Game vs Punjab Kings

Robin Uthappa: The Rajasthan Royals franchise has already made a request to the Chennai Super Kings to get the services of Robin Uthappa. The Royals are in a mess after top overseas stars Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone left them due to ‘bubble fatigue’. With the side in trouble, they would certainly look at Uthappa. Also Read - IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi's Catch Was Stunning, PBKS Skipper KL Rahul After Loss vs KKR

Ajinkya Rahane: He would be another player Rajasthan could look at. Rahane knows the Royals set up well and has only played two matches for the Delhi Capitals this season which makes him eligible for the transfer. He is a solid top-order batsman and could be loaned by the Royals.

Sam Billings: Punjab Kings could look at Billings for stability in the middle-order. Billings has not got a lot of opportunities at the Capitals because of captain Rishabh Pant. He could come in handy for PBKS and an option that could be looked at.

Ishan Porel: The Punjab Kings pacer could not make his debut for the franchise last season. And with Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami there, it is highly unlikely he would get a chance this year. Porel, who is an Indian pacer, could add value to the Rajasthan Royals’ side. An option that can be contemplated.

Jimmy Neesham: With MI already having three genuine pacers in their ranks, it is highly unlikely that Neesham would get a game. Again, Rajasthan Royals could eye this overseas cricketer with them being left with just four currently.