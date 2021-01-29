Chennai Super Kings will again find themselves in a spot ahead of the mini-auction that is scheduled to take place in Chennai on February 18. On deadline day after releasing six players – Kedar Jadhav (Rs 7.8 cr), Murali Vijay (Rs 2 cr), Harbhajan Singh (Rs 2 cr), Piyush Chawla (Rs 6.7 cr), Monu Singh (Rs 20 lakh), and Shane Watson (retired – Rs 4 cr) – CSK had a remaining purse of Rs 22.9 cr, but reports suggest that their purse has been reduced further. Also Read - India vs England 2021 Tests: Joe Root-Led Side Will be Buoyed by Ravindra Jadeja's Absence - Mark Butcher

That is because of the trading of Rajasthan Royals player Robin Uthappa to CSK in an "all-cash deal". With the top-order batsman earning approximately Rs 3 cr, now with CSK having to buy him for nearly that amount – their purse should have reduced to Rs 19.9 cr.

The amount would give CSK a headache if they want to buy a couple of overseas stars. CSK would have to be conservative under these circumstances. Speculations are that CSK could be interested in former Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith as a replacement for Shane Watson – who has retired. With his base price estimated to be around Rs 1 or 2 crore – it is certain, he would not come cheap. Reportedly, Smith's last drawn salary at the Royals is Rs 12.5 crore.

Given his recent limited-overs form, the Australian could just become the highest-paid overseas player edging Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders, who was roped in for a whopping Rs 15.5 cr.

CSK did not have a memorable last season and in 2021, they would like to bury the ghosts of UAE and get back to their best under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Veteran Suresh Raina has been retained amid speculations that the side could release him after he pulled out of the tournament last year citing ‘personal reasons’.