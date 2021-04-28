Virat Kohli is arguably the most lively character on a cricket field. From appealing to getting into a banter, Kohli loves it all. In the past, Kohli has been accused of pressurising umpires with over-appealing. On Tuesday New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan slammed Kohli for appealing five times after Rishabh Pant was struck on his pads of Washington Sundar’s first delivery. Also Read - Virat Kohli Hails AB de Villiers After RCB Beat DC: 'Does Not Feel Like he Does Not Play International Cricket Anymore'

The umpire Virender Sharma raised his finger and a surprised Pant did not hesitate as he went for the review straightaway. The replays showed that Pant had inside-edged it and that forced the umpire to overturn his decision.

McClenaghan, nonetheless, wasn't happy with what he felt that RCB was making an attempt to 'pressurize' the umpire.

McLenaghan made his displeasure clear on his official Twitter account the place he wrote-

“Disgraceful – appeal – not suppose to be able to appeal 5 times #RCBvDC”

However, Pant’s 58* off 48 balls went in vain as RCB edged DC by a run to go top of the points table again with five wins in six games. They look good to make the playoffs.

Kohli reckoned had RCB fielded well, then the game would not have gone that deep.

“At one stage I thought it was getting away, but Siraj’s final over gave us confidence and we thought he would manage a professional and clinical job. If there weren’t fielding lapses it wasn’t going to go this far anyway,” Kohli said at the presentation.

AB de Villiers was named the man of the match for his breathtaking 75* off 42 balls. His knock comprised of five sixes and three fours. At one stage, RCB looked in a spot of bother but it was the South African who bailed them out again like he has in the past.