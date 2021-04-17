Royal Challengers Bangalore lanky all-rounder Kyle Jamieson feels his teammates – Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel – have got outstanding skills sets. Siraj has taken giant strides in his game since making his Test debut for the national team and he has got better with every game. The fast bowler from Hyderabad bowled a classic opening spell of two overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad and had breathed down the neck of the opposition’s top order. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Match 9 Live Cricket Score, Today's Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Fret Over Right Combination Against Formidable Mumbai Indians

Siraj returned with impressive figures of 2-25 in his quota of four overs and played a key role in the team’s win. On the other hand, Harshal Patel has been at his absolute best in the opening two matches for the franchise. The medium-pacer from Haryana scalped a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians and became the first bowler to achieve the feat in the IPL. Patel has thus far snared seven wickets in IPL 2021 and he is currently the Purple cap holder. Also Read - IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Match 9 in Chennai: Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads For Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

“The bonding has been good. Those two guys have got some outstanding skill-sets. We saw that in the first game with Harshal and 2nd game with Siraj as well, they have played a lot of cricket over here and certainly have got some skill sets it seems, just seeing how successful those guys can be,” Jamieson said in a virtual press conference on Saturday. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Leadership Complements my Approach Towards Game: Kyle Jamieson

Royal Challengers Bangalore have so far won both their matches and both Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj have done a terrific job for the team. Patel had to defend 16 runs in the last over against Sunrisers Hyderabad and he was able to successfully do that.

On the other hand, Kyle Jamieson, who made an impressive start to his Test career, has done a decent job for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The towering New Zealander had bowled an economical spell (4-027-1)against Mumbai Indians and also took a wicket against SRH (3-0-30-1).

RCB will play their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on 19th April.