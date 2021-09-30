Sharjah: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Thursday became the first player to complete hundred catches for a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match 44 Latest Updates: MS Dhoni Finishes With a SIX; Chennai Super Kings Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 Wickets to Qualify For Playoffs

The former India skipper completed the landmark for CSK when he took a simple one to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha in Ravindra Jadeja's over against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 44 of the league. Dhoni took three catches in the match on Thursday.

"Special cricketer, special milestone! Clapping Clapping @msdhoni completes 100 IPL catches for @ChennaiIPL as a wicketkeeper. #VIVOIPL #SRHvCSK," the IPL wrote on Twitter.

Only CSK’s Suresh Raina (98) and Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard (94) are close to Dhoni on the elite list of players with the most catches for a franchise in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood and Dwayne Bravo impressed on a slow pitch to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to a below-par 134/7 in 20 overs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Hazlewood took three wickets for 24 runs, his best figures in the IPL while Bravo scalped two wickets for 17 runs.