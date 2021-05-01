The El Classico of the Indian Premier League lived up to its expectations on Saturday as the game between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians went down to the wire. Eventually, one man, Kieron Pollard made the difference with a whirlwind 87* off 34 balls to help Mumbai edge Chennai in an edge-of-the-seat-thriller. The defending champions won the game by four wickets. Also Read - Live MI vs CSK IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard Powers Mumbai Indians to 4-Wicket Win Over Chennai Super Kings in Last-Ball Thriller

After the loss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni reckoned the pitch at Delhi was 'brilliant' and the execution made all the difference. Admitting that CSK dropped catches at crucial junctures, Dhoni said it would hence be harsh to blame the bowlers.

"It was a brilliant wicket. The difference was the execution. Not being too tough on bowlers, we dropped catches at crucial intervals. The bowlers would execute better and learn from this. If you look how it went. we were very off target when it came to execution. It is important to do that. The wicket was easy to hit," Dhoni said at the presentation.