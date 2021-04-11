Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side’s Indian Premier League opener against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. Three-time champions CSK made a poor start to their IPL 14 campaign, losing by seven wickets to Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals on Saturday night. Also Read - Rashid Khan-Erin Holland's Hilarious Banter Ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad-Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Match

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10, the IPL said in a media statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh," the statement added.

Delhi Capitals made short work of the stiff 189-run target, riding on Shikhar Dhawan – 85 runs – and Prithvi Shaw – 72 runs – brilliant 138-run opening stand.

This was CSK’s first offence in the ongoing edition of IPL and thus the former India captain was let go with just a fine but a couple of more s can see him getting suspended for a match or two.

As per new IPL rules, each side has to finish an IPL inning in 90 minutes, including two strategic time-outs of two and a half minutes each. The over rate has to be 14.1 overs per hour.

“As a measure to control the match timings, the 20th over in each innings is now included in 90 minutes, earlier the 20th over was to start on or before the 90th minute. The minimum over-rate to be achieved in IPL Matches shall be 14.1 overs per hour – ignoring the time taken by time-outs,” a BCCI official had said earlier.